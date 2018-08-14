Mizzou women’s basketball non-conference schedule

Missourinet

The Missouri women’s basketball team knows its nonconference opponents for the 2018-19 season.

Here’s the schedule:

Oct. 29 – vs Missouri Western (exhibition)

Nov. 1 – Washburn (exhibition)

Nov. 6 – at Western Illinois

Nov. 14 – vs Missouri State

Nov. 16 – vs Green Bay

Nov. 18 – vs SIU Edwardsville

Nov. 23 – Michigan (Gulf Coast Showcase)

Dec. 2 – at West Virginia

Dec. 6 – vs UMKC

Dec. 9 – at St. Louis

Dec. 15 – vs South Dakota

Dec. 17 – vs Texas State

Dec. 21 – at Illinois

Dec. 30 – vs Arkansas State