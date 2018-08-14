Mizzou women’s basketball non-conference schedule

The Missouri women’s basketball team knows its nonconference opponents for the 2018-19 season.
Here’s the schedule:
Oct. 29 – vs Missouri Western (exhibition)
Nov. 1 – Washburn (exhibition)
Nov. 6 – at Western Illinois
Nov. 14 – vs Missouri State
Nov. 16 – vs Green Bay
Nov. 18 – vs SIU Edwardsville
Nov. 23 – Michigan (Gulf Coast Showcase)
Dec. 2 – at West Virginia
Dec. 6 – vs UMKC
Dec. 9 – at St. Louis
Dec. 15 – vs South Dakota
Dec. 17 – vs Texas State
Dec. 21 – at Illinois
Dec. 30 – vs Arkansas State