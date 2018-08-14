Missourinet

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-14-2018

Top Stories:  Police in Kansas City arrested a pair of suspects early this morning after a standoff that lasted nearly 11 hours.  The standoff ended just before 2 a.m. after it started when police saw people wanted for a crime in a vehicle and one of them ran into a residence.  And police say a drug deal gone bad lead to a man being pistol-whipped, robbed and locked in a bathroom at a park in Brentwood near St. Louis yesterday.  Officers say the drug seller then got into the buyer’s car and drove off. \

 