Lock added to the Golden Arm watch list

Mizzou Football senior QB Drew Lock was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason Watch List. This is the fourth major award that Lock is up for after this year earning a spot on the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien Award and Walter Camp Watch Lists earlier this summer.

With Tuesday’s unveiling of the Golden Arm Watch List, every preseason list is now unveiled. In all, Mizzou had 17 total appearances on watch lists with those 17 appearances being comprised of nine different players.

Mizzou on Preseason Award Watch Lists

Maxwell Award (top offensive player) – Senior QB Drew Lock

Bednarik Award (top defensive player) – Senior DL Terry Beckner, Jr.

Davey O’Brien Award (top QB) – Senior QB Drew Lock

Doak Walker Award (top RB) – Junior RB Damarea Crockett

Biletnikoff Award (top WR) – Senior WR Emanuel Hall

Mackey Award (top TE) – Sophomore TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Butkus Award (top LB) – Senior LB Terez Hall

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player) – Senior DL Terry Beckner, Jr.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player) – Senior LB Terez Hall

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) – Senior OL Paul Adams

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) – Terry Beckner, Jr.

Lou Groza Award (top K) – Junior K Tucker McCann

Ray Guy Award (top P) – Senior P Corey Fatony

Wuerffel Trophy – (community service) – Senior P Corey Fatony

Walter Camp Award (player of the year) – Senior QB Drew Lock

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top QB) – Senior QB Drew Lock