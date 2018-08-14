Keller, O’Hearn lead Royals past Jays

Brad Keller pitched seven innings of one-run ball as the Royals beat the Blue Jays 3-1 at Kauffman Stadium. Ryan O’Hearn hit a two-run homer and had a bases-loaded walk for three RBI in all. The Royals had dropped nine of their previous 10 games.

>>Royals Host Blue Jays Again Tonight

The Royals and Blue Jays play the second of their four-game series in Kansas City tonight. Heath Fillmyer goes for his second big league win as he opposes Toronto’s Ryan Borucki. The Royals are last in the AL Central at 36-and-82, 31 games out of first.

>>Royals Put Duffy On DL

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy is on the 10-day disables list with a shoulder impingement. He received an anti-inflammatory injection after giving up six runs in Saturday’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis. Duffy is 7-and-11 with a 4.90 ERA in 25 starts on the season.