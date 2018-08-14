Missourinet

Bill Pollock Show–#STLCards getting healthier…is that really a good thing? (PODCAST)

By

:00-10:00 The Cardinals are on a roll.  One could argue the only team that could slow the Cardinals down is themselves.  With players started to get healthy and coming off the DL soon, I discuss why this could be a bad thing.

10:00-13:30 Mizzou football and Chiefs division rival Denver has fans so unhappy, GoFundMe pages have been set up to fire the quarterback and cut the coach.

(Listener discretion advised)

19:20 One of the biggest flubs in gameshow history.