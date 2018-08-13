Missourinet

Northwest, Central Missouri football nationally ranked in preseason poll

2018 American Football Coaches Association Preseason Division II Coaches’ Poll (Aug. 13, 2018)
Rk. School (1st Place Votes)         Rec.  Pts.
1.   Texas A&M-Commerce (13)   14-1   748
2.   West Florida (14)                 11-4   721
3.   Minnesota St. (2)                 13-1   691
4.   Indiana (Pa.) (2)                   13-1   666
5t.  Fort Hays St. (Kan.)              11-1   591
5t.  Northwest Missouri St. (2)     9-3     591
7.   Harding (Ark.)                      11-4   550
8.   Ferris St. (Mich.)                  11-2   503
9.   Central Washington              11-1   494
10.  Grand Valley St. (Mich.)        8-3     478
11.  Midwestern St. (Texas)         10-1   473
12. West Alabama                     10-3   470
13.  Indianapolis (Ind.)                11-1   402
14.  Colorado St.-Pueblo             9-3     401
15.  Ashland (Ohio)                     11-2   350
16.  Shepherd (W.Va.)                10-1   332
17.  Assumption (Mass.)             11-2   292
18.  Central Missouri                  9-3     209
19.  West Georgia                      9-4     196
20.  Sioux Falls (S.D.)                 9-3     158
21.  Winona St. (Minn.)               10-2   134
22.  Carson-Newman (Tenn.)       8-3     118
23.  Ohio Dominican                   7-3     105
24.  Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)          9-3     102
25.  Findlay (Ohio)                      10-3   101

*– Ranking in final AFCA Division II Poll of 2017

Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 89; Delta St. (Miss.), 74; West Chester (Pa.), 74; Colorado Mesa, 66; Bowie St. (Md.), 60; Virginia St., 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 41; Albany St. (Ga.), 39; Florida Tech, 36; Colorado Mines, 34; Shippensburg (Pa.), 31; Tuskegee (Ala.), 26; Wingate (N.C.), 25; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 22; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 22; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Notre Dame (Ohio), 18; Eastern New Mexico, 17; Edinboro (Pa.), 15; Missouri Western St., 14; Bloomsburg (Pa.), 13; Emporia St. (Kan.), 11; Central Oklahoma, 9; LIU Post (N.Y.), 8; Slippery Rock (Pa.), 8; Augustana (S.D.), 5; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 5; Humboldt St. (Calif.), 4; Catawba (N.C.), 3; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 3; Hillsdale (Mich.), 3; Southern Arkansas, 1; Washburn (Kan.), 1.