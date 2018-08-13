Northwest, Central Missouri football nationally ranked in preseason poll

2018 American Football Coaches Association Preseason Division II Coaches’ Poll (Aug. 13, 2018)
Rk. School (1st Place Votes) Rec. Pts.
1. Texas A&M-Commerce (13) 14-1 748
2. West Florida (14) 11-4 721
3. Minnesota St. (2) 13-1 691
4. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 13-1 666
5t. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 11-1 591
5t. Northwest Missouri St. (2) 9-3 591
7. Harding (Ark.) 11-4 550
8. Ferris St. (Mich.) 11-2 503
9. Central Washington 11-1 494
10. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-3 478
11. Midwestern St. (Texas) 10-1 473
12. West Alabama 10-3 470
13. Indianapolis (Ind.) 11-1 402
14. Colorado St.-Pueblo 9-3 401
15. Ashland (Ohio) 11-2 350
16. Shepherd (W.Va.) 10-1 332
17. Assumption (Mass.) 11-2 292
18. Central Missouri 9-3 209
19. West Georgia 9-4 196
20. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 9-3 158
21. Winona St. (Minn.) 10-2 134
22. Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 8-3 118
23. Ohio Dominican 7-3 105
24. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-3 102
25. Findlay (Ohio) 10-3 101
*– Ranking in final AFCA Division II Poll of 2017
Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 89; Delta St. (Miss.), 74; West Chester (Pa.), 74; Colorado Mesa, 66; Bowie St. (Md.), 60; Virginia St., 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 41; Albany St. (Ga.), 39; Florida Tech, 36; Colorado Mines, 34; Shippensburg (Pa.), 31; Tuskegee (Ala.), 26; Wingate (N.C.), 25; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 22; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 22; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Notre Dame (Ohio), 18; Eastern New Mexico, 17; Edinboro (Pa.), 15; Missouri Western St., 14; Bloomsburg (Pa.), 13; Emporia St. (Kan.), 11; Central Oklahoma, 9; LIU Post (N.Y.), 8; Slippery Rock (Pa.), 8; Augustana (S.D.), 5; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 5; Humboldt St. (Calif.), 4; Catawba (N.C.), 3; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 3; Hillsdale (Mich.), 3; Southern Arkansas, 1; Washburn (Kan.), 1.