Missouri county expected to authorize state audit about potential misused funds

The St. Francois County Commission in southeast Missouri is expected to pass a resolution tomorrow that would let the state auditor examine records in the county prosecutor’s office. Commissioner Patrick Mullins tells Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington the auditor would be reviewing the possible misuse of funds.

“Whatever the findings are, get it out there and get it over. Once again, it’s amazing how all of this is coming about right before a major election,” he says.

St. Francois County Commissioner Gay Wilkinson says the audit would come at a price tag.

“The county is expected to pay for that, which one would bear that expense anyway. We’re not begrudging that,” Wilkinson says.

The cost is unknown at this time.

Prosecuting attorney Jerrod Mahurin says the allegations are political and he welcomes the audit.

“There is no fund that goes through my office that I could write a check or dip into,” Mahurin says. “There are offices in the county I think that have what’s referred to as a petty cash fund. I don’t even have a petty cash fund. I don’t even have the ability to dispense money without it being approved by the County Commission, the auditor and the treasurer.”

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says credible information through her Whistleblower Hotline indicates funds were spent inappropriately on questionable expenses, including employee bonuses.

By Luke Turnbough of Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet