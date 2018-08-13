VIDEO: Koepka holds off Tiger, as St. Louis shows huge support for both golfers

Tiger Woods started the final round of the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis in a tie for sixth place with several golfers all looking up at leader Brooks Koepka. Woods shot a 6-under 64 for on Sunday, his best Sunday score in a major in his prestigious career. However, it wasn’t enough as Koepka played steady down the stretch to win by two strokes.

Even with a round of par-70 on Thursday, Woods finished with 266–his lowest 72-hole total in 80-major championships. Koepka won his second major championship of the year and credited his championship with key clutch shots down the stretch.

Despite not winning, Woods put up numbers that in most tournaments would have brought him a 15th major win, but instead he settled for his ninth runner-up finish. Still, Woods was satisfied with his performance.

All tournament, players remarked at the size of the crowds in St. Louis. After completing his round on Sunday, Woods gave a shout out of his own to The Lou on CBS.

