Missouri Ethics Commission subpoenas for Greitens’ non-profit bank records

The Missouri Ethics Commission has subpoenaed Carrollton Bank for all bank records from former Gov. Eric Greitens’ political non-profit organization – A New Missouri. It wants to examine the information to learn if any campaign finance violations have occurred. Court documents obtained by Missourinet say Greitens’ non-profit has requested that Cole County Circuit judge Daniel Green dismiss the subpoena.

In June, Greitens resigned after months of controversy involving allegations of taking and transmitting a non-consensual sexual photo during a 2015 affair and threatening to release the image. He’s also accused of transmitting a charity donor list without proper approval to fuel his campaign, potential foreign campaign donations and open records violations for his former office’s use of a cell phone app to immediately delete text messages.

Greitens quickly stepped down when a judge ordered his non-profit and campaign committees to hand over personal donor information to a Missouri House committee. The move ultimately ended the investigation the committee was charged with doing.

Later that same month, committee chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, announced that he planned to file a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission stating that the Commission has the authority to investigate A New Missouri. He went on to say that Greitens was still likely guilty of multiple crimes that could be prosecuted in state or federal court.

