Missouri Ethics Commission subpoenas for Greitens’ non-profit bank records

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens speaks to reporters in downtown St. Louis on May 14, 2018, after the felony invasion of privacy charge against him was dismissed (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The Missouri Ethics Commission has subpoenaed Carrollton Bank for all bank records from former Gov. Eric Greitens’ political non-profit organization – A New Missouri. It wants to examine the information to learn if any campaign finance violations have occurred. Court documents obtained by Missourinet say Greitens’ non-profit has requested that Cole County Circuit judge Daniel Green dismiss the subpoena.

In June, Greitens resigned after months of controversy involving allegations of taking and transmitting a non-consensual sexual photo during a 2015 affair and threatening to release the image. He’s also accused of transmitting a charity donor list without proper approval to fuel his campaign, potential foreign campaign donations and open records violations for his former office’s use of a cell phone app to immediately delete text messages.

Greitens quickly stepped down when a judge ordered his non-profit and campaign committees to hand over personal donor information to a Missouri House committee. The move ultimately ended the investigation the committee was charged with doing.

Later that same month, committee chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, announced that he planned to file a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission stating that the Commission has the authority to investigate A New Missouri. He went on to say that Greitens was still likely guilty of multiple crimes that could be prosecuted in state or federal court.

