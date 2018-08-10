Mahomes pressured but made good decisions in Chiefs preseason opener

It was a brief return to the field for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston’s 17-10 preseason win over the Chiefs in Kansas City. Watson played one series and completed his only throw for four yards to wide receiver Bruce Ellington. It was the 2017 first-round pick’s first action since suffering a torn ACL last season. KC QB Patrick Mahomes was taken two picks before Watson and saw a little bit more action. Mahomes finished 5-for-7 for 33 yards across two drives. He will start for the Chiefs this season after they traded Alex Smith to the Redskins.

Mahomes went 5-for-7 for 33 yards on his two drives of the game, but was sacked once and hit three times. While Mahomes numbers weren’t bad, the offensive line played spotty. Back up Chad Henne threw a 24-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson for KC’s only touchdown. Robinson led all receivers with three catches for 48 yards.

Receiver Sammy Watkins who signed a three-year $48 million deal did not get targeted with any passes.