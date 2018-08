Heath Fillmyer allowed just three hits over seven innings for his first big league win as the Royals routed the Cubs 9-0 in Kansas City.

Adalberto Mondesi broke open a 2-0 game with a three-run homer in the seventh and KC tacked on four more in the eighth to snap a six-game losing streak.

Drew Butera plated three runs in the win.

Jose Quintana surrendered five runs in six-and-a-third frames to take the loss. Anthony Rizzo, David Bote and Tommy La Stella had singles for Chicago in the setback.