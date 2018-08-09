Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-9-2018

Top Stories: Mark Mantovani, who narrowly lost the Democratic primary for St. Louis County Executive to incumbent Steve Stenger, says he won’t challenge the outcome. But in a letter, he said his campaign believes there are enough outstanding and uncounted provisional ballots that could change the results. And 85% of the topsoil in Missouri is currently rated short to very short of moisture, which is among the top three in the nation. KMIZ reports the condition is a growing concern as the state continues to deal with one of the driest summers since 2012.

