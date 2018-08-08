The top upsets in Missouri’s primary election

Another Missouri primary election is in the books. The outcomes of some of the races were not surprising, while others came out of left field.

The biggest statewide upset in Tuesday’s election goes to Right-to-work supporters. For the first time since 1978, Missouri voters have rejected a ballot referendum known as Proposition A, which would have banned mandatory union membership or fees in the workplace. Missouri will not become a Right-to-work state, for now. The issue is a major priority for many Republicans in the Missouri Legislature and another similar proposal will likely make a comeback soon.

Saundra McDowell has taken the Republican nomination for the Missouri State Auditor’s race. She finished the race with 33% of the vote to David Wasinger’s 27%, followed by State Rep. Paul Curtman’s surprising 16%. McDowell faces Missouri Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, along with the Libertarian, Green Party and Constitution Party candidates in November.

In a four-way Republican race for the Missouri Senate District 18 seat, the lone candidate who is not a current legislator, Cindy O’ Laughlin, defeats the three legislators. Lindell Shumake, Craig Redmon and Nate Walker were also running for the seat being vacated by the term-limited Brian Munzlinger of Williamstown. O’Laughlin will face Crystal Stephens, a Democrat, in November.

Justin Dan Brown has defeated Republican State Reps. Diane Franklin and Keith Frederick to take the State Senate District 16 seat in mid-Missouri. Brown, also a Republican, captured 40% of the vote to Franklin 35% and Frederick’s 25%.

Longtime St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch has lost his re-election bid. Fellow Democrat Wesley Bell, who serves on the Ferguson City Council, won last night’s primary.

State Rep. Karla May came out with the victory in last night’s Democratic primary by beating incumbent Jake Hummel for the District 4 State Senate seat. May will take on Republican Robert Crump in November’s general election.

Term-limited Springfield State Sen. Bob Dixon has handily defeated incumbent Bob Cirtin in the Greene County presiding commissioner race in southwest Missouri. Dixon faces Democrat and former State Rep. Sara Lampe in November. Lampe and Dixon, a Republican, both served together in the Missouri House.

