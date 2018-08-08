Springfield voters overturn City Council’s gradual ban on pitbull breeds

Springfield voters have easily reversed the City Council’s ordinance that would have phased out the ownership of pitbulls and pitbull mixes. The measure, known as Question One, would have only allowed renewals of existing pitbull registrations – not new ones.

After a vote last year by the Springfield City Council in favor of such a ban, advocates of the breed vowed to collect enough signatures to overturn the ordinance through a public vote of the people. Pitbull lovers kept their promise with more than 60% of the vote in favor of no ban.

A public vote on an issue like this is not one you hear about every day. Many local ordinances around the country dealing with dog breed regulations are done solely through a vote by a governmental body like a City Council or state legislature.

Tuesday’s vote maintains Springfield’s current ordinance on pitbulls. The policies require pitbulls living within the city limits to be registered annually, current on certain vaccinations, spayed or neutered and micro-chipped. While in public, they are required to be muzzled. A sign must also be placed on the owner’s property that says pitbull dog.

