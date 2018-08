Top Stories: Springfield voters have come out in support of pit bull owners. During Tuesday’s primary election, they easily voted in favor of overturning the City Council’s gradual ban on pit bulls and pit bull mixes. And Saundra McDowell has taken the Republican nomination for the Missouri State Auditor’s race. She faces Missouri Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, along with the Libertarian, Green Party and Constitution Party candidates in November.

