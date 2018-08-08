Former prospect shuts down the Royals for their sixth straight loss

Mike Montgomery and three relievers combined on a six-hitter as the Cubs shut out the Royals 5-0 in Kansas City. Montgomery gave up five singles in six frames for the win. David Bote had a two-run triple in the first and an RBI single in the fifth for Chicago. Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ each chipped in with a sac-fly for the Cubs, who have won four of their last five games. Brad Keller allowed four runs in six frames to take the loss. Kansas City has dropped six straight games.

Montgomery was a first-round pick of the Royals in 2008, but never pitched with the Royals. He made his MLB debut in 2015 as a 25-year old with Seattle.

Montgomery on his career success against his original team.