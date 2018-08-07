Rick Ankiel announces he’ll try a comeback as a relief pitcher

Rick Ankiel last pitched in the major leagues in 2004. He will long be remembered as having the “yips” during the 2000 playoffs. In four innings of work that playoff season, Ankiel walked 11 batters. He rebounded to become a more than serviceable outfielder from 2007-2013 where he played for six teams including the Cardinals and Royals.

On Monday’s broadcast of Cardinals pre-game on Fox Sports Midwest, Ankiel announced he is considering a return to the majors as a pitcher.

Major announcement from @TheeRickAnkiel: He’s planning a comeback as a relief pitcher for the 2019 season! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/eXNuLQHHS5 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 6, 2018