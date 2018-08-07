Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-7-2018

Top Stories: Police continue to search for a gunman who broke into a home in Ferguson near St. Louis over the weekend and fatally shot a man and a woman. The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Jeannie Nicole Miller and 28-year-old Eric Johnson. And water is now being pumped to customers in Northern Missouri who have gone nearly a week without running water. Roughly 2,000 people in Dekalb and Daviess counties have been affected. Compounding the problem is the fact that the area is facing severe drought conditions.

