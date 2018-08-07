Hawley, McCaskill win nominations in Missouri U.S. Senate primary

Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill and state Attorney General Josh Hawley will face off in November’s general election. The news comes as no surprise to political pundits. Hawley hopes to unseat McCaskill in what is considered one of the most closely-watched races around the country that could decide the party breakdown in the U.S. Senate.

McCaskill carried about 77% of the votes on the Democratic side. She had six challengers from her party.

Hawley held the upper hand on the Republican side with 57% of the votes. His closest challenge came from Tony Monetti with 9% of the votes. Eleven Republicans campaigned for the nomination.

By the time the election was called, 531 of the more than 3,200 precincts reported Missouri’s U.S. Senate primary figures.