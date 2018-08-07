Federal agency releases preliminary report about Branson deadly boat sinking

According to the National Transportation Safety Board – NTSB – the Ride the Ducks boat sank on July 19 in Table Rock Lake when thunderstorm warnings were issued. The NTSB, the agency leading the federal investigation into the incident, says winds of more than 70 miles-per-hour were registered by a nearby vessel.

The preliminary report says the duck boat filled with water and went under in about 15 feet of water around 7:05 p.m. The vessel came to a complete rest on the lake floor about 70 feet below the surface.

Investigators are reviewing video recordings recovered from the tour boat’s system and from cell phones and cameras taken from the scene. They are also trying to access data from the system’s hard drive and a data card. Thirty-three interviews of witnesses, vessel operators, inspectors and company officials were conducted on the scene and additional interviewing continues.

Seventeen of the 31 people aboard the duck were killed in the tragedy.

