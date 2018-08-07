Cardinals come up short with ninth inning rally in Miami

Luke Weaver was outdueled by Wei-Yin Chen as the Cardinals lost 2-1 to the Marlins in Miami. Weaver allowed two runs in six frames to fall to 6-and-10. Matt Carpenter’s bases-loaded walk broke up the shutout in the ninth for St. Louis, but Yadier Molina grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game. Marcell Ozuna had three hits in defeat in his return to Miami.

>>Cardinals Call Up Garcia

The Cardinals have a new outfielder in the mix. Adolis Garcia had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis before last night’s game in Miami. He helps fill the void with Tyler O’Neill on the disabled list, Dexter Fowler injured and Tommy Pham traded to Tampa Bay.

>>Cardinals Face Fish Again Tonight

The Cardinals face the Fish again tonight at Marlins Park. It’s the second of their three-game series, with Miles Mikolas starting for St. Louis and Pablo Lopez for Miami. The Cardinals are 58-and-55, four-and-a-half games behind the Braves for the second NL wild card spot.