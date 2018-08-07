Baez uses bat and glove to help Cubs top Royals

The Royals were held to one run in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs at Kauffman Stadium. Kevin McCarthy surrendered a tiebreaking home run to Javier Baez in the sixth and took the loss. Baez bounced back from a couple of strikeouts with a big home run. Baez has homered in back-to-back games for the fifth time this season and has six in his past 10 games with 14 RBI. Baez doubled in the eighth to score Jason Heyward, upping his RBI total to an NL-leading 88.

Alcides Escobar singled in KC’s run in the second. The Royals have lost five straight and are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst record in the majors at 34-78.

Ben Zobrist received a warm welcome back to Kansas City. Zobrist hit .303 with two home runs in 16 postseason games for the Royals in 2015, was back in Kansas City for the first time since the club won the World Series.

>>Royals Clash With Cubs Again Tonight

The Royals clash with the Cubs again tonight at “The K.” It’s the second of their three-game Interleague series. Brad Keller is slated to start for KC, while Chicago counters with former Royals prospect Mike Montgomery. The Royals are 34-and-78 on the year.