Silver Alert for mid-Missouri man cancelled after he was found safe

69-year-old James North was found safe Monday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office in mid-Missouri had issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult who was last seen in the town of Ashland at about 6 p.m. yesterday.

James Matthew North, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, is a white male, who is six feet tall and weighs 175 lbs. He has gray hair and hazel eyes and is wearing a dark green shirt, tan pants, and brown leather shoes.

North wears glasses and is believed to have walked away from the residence with his yellow Labrador retriever named “Bella”.