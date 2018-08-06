Royals swept in Minnesota

Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Whit Merrifield had four hits, including a two-run homer, but it did not prevent the Royals from falling 6-5 to the Twins, who swept the three-game series at Target Field. Merrifield, also, made a costly out in the ninth when he was caught stealing. Danny Duffy took the loss, allowing six runs in six innings and giving up a grand slam to rookie Jake Cave.

>>Royals Open Homestand Tonight With Cubs

After a 3-and-7 three-city trip, the Royals will open a 10-game homestand tonight. The first three games will be against the Cubs in an interleague series. Jakob Junis will start for Kansas City. Left-hander Cole Hamels is the Cubs’ probable. The Royals are 34-and-77 and own a half-game advantage over the Orioles for the worst record in the majors.

>>Mondesi Expected To Be In Lineup Tonight

Adalberto Mondesi is expected to return to the Royals lineup tonight against the Cubs. He did not start the previous two games because of a sore right shoulder, which he injured Friday diving for a ball. He was used as a pinch runner in the ninth inning in the 6-5 loss yesterday in Minnesota.