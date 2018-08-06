Flaherty, bullpen help Cardinals to another series win

Jack Flaherty and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the Cardinals clipped the Pirates 2-1 in Pittsburgh. Flaherty allowed three hits in six innings for the win. Matt Carpenter homered and Jedd Gyorko [[ JERK-oh ]] singled in a run for St. Louis.

>>Cardinals At Marlins Tonight

After taking two-of-three in Pittsburgh, the Cardinals now move on to Miami to face the Marlins in the start of a three-game series tonight. Luke Weaver opposes Miami’s Wei-Yin Chen. The Cards are 58-and-54, four games out of the second NL wild card.

>>Cardinals Claim Ross Off Waivers

The Cardinals have a new starting pitcher in their rotation. They’ve claimed Tyson Ross off waivers from the Padres. The 31-year-old is 6-and-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 22 starts this season. Ross helps fill the void left by the injured Carlos Martinez.

>>Cardinals’ Fowler Has Fractured Bone In Foot

The Cardinals won’t have outfielder Dexter Fowler for an extended time. He fractured a bone in his foot while running the bases Friday in Pittsburgh. Surgery won’t be necessary, but Fowler is expected to wear at boot for about a month.