Defending PGA Champ Thomas wins WGC-Bridgestone ahead of Bellerive stop…Tee-times set for first two rounds

Photo: Bellerive Country Club

The PGA Championship will reach a milestone this week as Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will host the 100th PGA Championship. At 24 years old, Justin Thomas won his first major last year when he won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Now the question is if he can do it again. Thomas comes into this PGA Championship fresh off the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to win on Sunday.

Tiger Woods will be a big draw and created a stir ahead of his stop at Bellerive when he opened the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with back-to-back rounds of 66 and 68 before shooting 3-over 73s on Saturday and Sunday to finish Even.

Jordan Spieth is still searching for a win at the fourth and final major.

Below are the tee times for first and second rounds:

NOTABLE NAMES:  Phil Mickelson 8:01, Defending champ Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods 8:23, Jordan Spieth 1:37

TIME PLAYERS
6:50 AM
 Michael Block  Eddie Pepperell Ryan Fox
6:55 AM
 Jamie Lovemark Rich Berberian, Jr.  Shugo Imahira
7:01 AM
 Austin Cook Craig Hocknull  Alexander Björk
7:06 AM
 Brandt Snedeker Sean McCarty  Haotong Li
7:12 AM
 Yusaku Miyazato Bob Sowards  Scott Brown
7:17 AM
 Jim Furyk Tony Finau Xander Schauffele
7:23 AM
 Rafa Cabrera Bello Thomas Bjørn James Hahn
7:28 AM

 Davis Love III Martin Kaymer Rich Beem

7:34 AM
 Billy Horschel Byeong Hun An Shane Lowry
7:39 AM
 Rickie Fowler Hideki Matsuyama Ian Poulter
7:45 AM
 Brian Harman Yuta Ikeda Adam Hadwin
7:50 AM
 Henrik Stenson Danny Willett Pat Perez
7:56 AM
 Padraig Harrington Jimmy Walker Vijay Singh
8:01 AM
 Phil Mickelson Jason Day Keegan Bradley
8:07 AM
 Bryson DeChambeau Andy Sullivan Kiradech Aphibarnrat
8:12 AM
 Shubhankar Sharma Jordan Smith Scott Piercy
8:18 AM
 Ryan Armour Cameron Smith Peter Uihlein
8:23 AM
 Justin Thomas Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods
8:29 AM
 Paul Dunne J.B. Holmes Dylan Frittelli
8:34 AM
 Matthew Fitzpatrick Webb Simpson Jhonattan Vegas
8:40 AM
 Charles Howell III Jason Schmuhl  Brian Gay
8:45 AM
 Stewart Cink Branden Grace Ryan Moore
8:51 AM
 David Muttitt  Ollie Schniederjans Troy Merritt
8:56 AM
 Ross Fisher Alexander Levy Patton Kizzire
9:02 AM
 Shawn Warren  Mikko Korhonen J.J. Spaun
9:07 AM
 Julian Suri Sungjae Im Craig Bowden 
12:15 PM
 Danny Balin  Chesson Hadley Russell Henley
12:20 PM
 Johan Kok  Brandon Stone Whee Kim
12:26 PM
 Marty Jertson  Luke List Kevin Chappell
12:31 PM
 Matt Wallace Matt Dobyns  Beau Hossler
12:37 PM
 Jaysen Hansen  Nick Watney Kyle Stanley
12:42 PM
 Chris Wood Alex Noren Matt Kuchar
12:48 PM
 Ted Potter, Jr. Emiliano Grillo Jorge Campillo
12:53 PM
 Dustin Johnson Bubba Watson Adam Scott
12:59 PM
 Ryan Vermeer  Paul Broadhurst John Daly
1:04 PM
 Tommy Fleetwood Satoshi Kodaira Marc Leishman
1:10 PM
 Si Woo Kim Brice Garnett Tyrrell Hatton
1:15 PM
 Patrick Reed Brooks Koepka Francesco Molinari
1:21 PM
 Y.E. Yang Jason Dufner Shaun Micheel
1:26 PM
 Gary Woodland Sergio Garcia Kevin Kisner
1:32 PM
 Thorbjørn Olesen Charl Schwartzel Patrick Cantlay
1:37 PM
 Jordan Spieth Jon Rahm Justin Rose
1:43 PM
 Brendan Steele Adrian Otaegui Kevin Na
1:48 PM
 Aaron Wise Paul Casey Zach Johnson
1:54 PM
 Chez Reavie Charley Hoffman Russell Knox
1:59 PM
 Louis Oosthuizen Thomas Pieters Bill Haas
2:05 PM
 Zach J. Johnson  Michael Kim Seungsu Han
2:10 PM
 Jason Kokrak Joaquin Niemann Daniel Berger
2:16 PM
 Brian Smock  Anirban Lahiri Mike Lorenzo-Vera
2:21 PM
 Omar Uresti  Justin Harding Andrew Landry
2:27 PM
 Ben Kern  Chris Kirk Ryuko Tokimatsu
2:32 PM
 Matt Borchert  Chris Stroud Barracuda Winner