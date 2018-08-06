Defending PGA Champ Thomas wins WGC-Bridgestone ahead of Bellerive stop…Tee-times set for first two rounds

The PGA Championship will reach a milestone this week as Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will host the 100th PGA Championship. At 24 years old, Justin Thomas won his first major last year when he won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Now the question is if he can do it again. Thomas comes into this PGA Championship fresh off the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to win on Sunday.

Tiger Woods will be a big draw and created a stir ahead of his stop at Bellerive when he opened the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with back-to-back rounds of 66 and 68 before shooting 3-over 73s on Saturday and Sunday to finish Even.

Jordan Spieth is still searching for a win at the fourth and final major.

Below are the tee times for first and second rounds:

NOTABLE NAMES: Phil Mickelson 8:01, Defending champ Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods 8:23, Jordan Spieth 1:37

TIME PLAYERS