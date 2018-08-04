Rain delays, Twins, do in Royals

Jake Cave drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and Minnesota endured a pair of rain delays before finally beating Kansas City.

Play was halted for 1 hour, 31 minutes in the top of the fourth inning and again for 53 minutes in the bottom of the sixth. The game concluded at 12:56 a.m. local time.

Minnesota held a one-run lead when heavy rain forced the game’s first stoppage. After the delay, Kansas City scored two runs off reliever Gabriel Moya (1-0) in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 advantage.

The Twins responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, including one on the walk by Cave off Brian Flynn (2-3). Minnesota added a run in the sixth before more rain stopped the action once again for nearly an hour.