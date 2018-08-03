Royals lose as pitching duel turns into slugfest

After blowing the lead in the top of the eighth inning, the White Sox put up four runs in the bottom of the frame to pull out a 6-4 win over the Royals in Chicago. Whit Merrifield smacked a three-run homer in the eighth to give KC a brief 3-2 lead. It was Kansas City’s first pinch-hit home run in four years.

Jose Abreu belted a game-tying solo homer before pinch-hitter Daniel Palka hit a go-ahead, three-run blast as Chicago avoided a three-game sweep. Xavier Cedeno blew the lead but got the win. Luis Avilan posted his first career save.

Brad Keller struck out nine and pitched into the seventh inning. Jason Adam took the loss in relief.

>>Royals Visit Twins

The Royals continue their road trip tonight as they visit the Minnesota Twins. Heath Fillmyer will take the mound for Kansas City, while the Twins counter with Jake Odorizzi. The three-game series lasts through the weekend. The Royals host the Cubs on Monday.