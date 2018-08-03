Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-3-2018

Top Stories: Jackson County Prosecutors announced yesterday that a 17-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of Deandrea R. Vine, who was found stabbed in front of her residence July 28th. Xavier McDowell was charged with second-degree murder. And the owner of a Columbia Smoke shop in mid-Missouri will spend time in federal prison after admitting to selling millions of dollars’ worth of synthetic marijuana. Kevin Bay, who pleaded guilty back in 2016 to selling K2 was given a three-year sentence yesterday.

