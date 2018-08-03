Four Republicans seek to replace Senator Munzlinger in northern Missouri

Four Republicans are running in Tuesday’s primary, hoping to replace veteran State Sen. Brian Munzlinger, R-Williamstown.

Senator Munzlinger, who chairs the powerful Senate Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee, is in his 16th and final year in the Missouri Legislature, and is being forced out by term limits.

Munzlinger’s sprawling district covers 14 counties in northeast and north-central Missouri, stretching from Clark County on the Iowa/Illinois border all the way to Chariton County, which is west of Moberly.

Three state representatives and a businesswoman are seeking the GOP nomination on Tuesday.

The four candidates are State Reps. Lindell Shumake, R-Hannibal, Craig Redmon, R-Canton, Nate Walker, R-Kirksville and Shelbina businesswoman Cindy O’Laughlin.

The winner of Tuesday’s GOP primary will face Hannibal Democrat Crystal Stephens in November.

The last Democrat to represent this district was Clarence’s Wes Shoemyer. Republicans have held the northeast Missouri Senate seat since 2010, when Munzlinger unseated Shoemyer.

Redmon is in his eighth and final year in the Missouri House, due to term limits. He represents Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Schuyler and Scotland counties in the House.

Shumake is also in his eighth and final year in the House, because of term limits. Shumake’s district covers Marion, Monroe and Shelby counties.

Walker is finishing his third term in the House. He represents Adair, Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan counties.

O’Laughlin owns a northern Missouri concrete business. The “Quincy Herald-Whig” reports she’s also been a treasurer for the Missouri Club for Growth.

Munzlinger is currently the Senate Majority Caucus Whip, and has also served as a member of the State Fair Foundation.

Munzlinger told Missourinet in August that the 2017 State Fair was one of the best he’s seen in more than 40 years of traveling to Sedalia.

The polls will be open statewide on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Missourinet will have live election night coverage after the polls close.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet