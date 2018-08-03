Former Chiefs QBs have mixed results in first NFL game of 2018

The NFL preseason kicked off with the Ravens beating the Bears 17-16 in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Former Chiefs backup and Mizzou star Chase Daniel made his debut with the Bears going 8-for-16 for 53 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. One interception came after Daniel threw a pass off the helmet of one of his offensive lineman. That came on the opening drive of the game. Daniel was also sacked twice.

Former Chiefs third-string QB Tyler Bray played longer, completing 18-of-34 for 181 yards. He threw a touchdown and was sacked twice. He finished with a quarterback rating of 78.2.

Daniel and Bray joined former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy who took the head coaching job in Chicago.