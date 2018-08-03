Crowded field of candidates seeking Missouri’s first congressional seat in Tuesday primary

Eight people are seeking Missouri’s first congressional seat currently held by Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay. He is seeking his tenth term in the U.S. House. Clay’s heavily Democratic district covers St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The candidates are campaigning for the seat in Missouri’s primary election next Tuesday.

Republicans include Camille Lombardi-Olive of southwest Missouri’s Galena, Robert Vroman of St. Louis and Edward L Van Deventer, Jr. of St. Ann.

Other Democrats include Cori Bush of Florissant, DeMarco K. Davidson of St. Louis, Joshua Shipp of St. Louis.

The lone Libertarian running is Robb Cunningham of St. Louis.

Incumbent Clay, and Bush, a progressive are the top candidates heading into the election.

Clay, along with Republican Congressman Sam Graves, are the senior members of Missouri’s congressional delegation.

Missourinet will have live election coverage during the 7 p.m. hour on Tuesday. We will carry two live reports an hour, along with live interviews.

The polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 7.

