Cardinals rally…showdown with Pittsburgh begins tonight

Jose Martinez delivered a two-run, pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Rockies at Busch Stadium. Tyler O’Neill plated the first run with a sac-fly in the third. Chasen Shreve got credit for the win as St. Louis took three-of-four in the series.

>>Cardinals At Pirates Tonight

The Cardinals are in Pittsburgh tonight to open a weekend series with the Pirates. John Gant gets the ball for St. Louis in the opener, while Chris Archer makes his debut for Pittsburgh after being acquired from Tampa Bay. The Cardinals are 56-and-53, six-and-a-half back in the NL Central.

>>Cubs Kept Quiet By Padres

The Cubs were held to three hits in a 6-1 loss to the Padres at Wrigley Field. Mike Montgomery gave up just one run in five-and-a-third frames, but took the loss. Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward and Addison Russell had singles for the Cubs, who still lead the Brewers by one game in the NL Central.

>>Dodgers Destroy Brewers

The Dodgers piled up 18 hits and seven home runs as they demolished the Brewers 21-5 at Chavez Ravine. Milwaukee fell a game back of the Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central. Jhoulys Chacin was tagged with the loss, giving up eight earned runs and didn’t make it out of the fifth inning.

St. Louis and Pittsburgh begin play tonight 6.5 games behind Chicago. Both also remain four back in the chase for the second wild card.