Top Stories: Two men have been charged in the July robbery of a Zales jewelry store inside a mall in Springfield. 31-year-old Jamele Nolden and 25-year-old Curtis Hicks are charged with first-degree robbery after police say they stole more than $640,000 worth of jewelry from the store. And Kansas City Police are investigating a double shooting yesterday afternoon. Officers say two people were injured, one critically, in gunfire that occurred either inside or outside a residence.

