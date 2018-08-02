Missouri Congressman says Trump is the only one willing to stand up to China

Congressman Jason Smith of southeast Missouri’s Salem says many elected officials have called themselves free traders but have failed to stand up to the Chinese and other countries. During a U.S House trade hearing, Smith says the entire world knows China is taking advantage of them.

“But it seems that President Trump is the only one who wants to do something about it,” Smith says. “He wants a better deal for Missouri farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and families. I am very glad that I have someone in the White House that I trust that’s willing to stand up for our farmers.”

The Trump administration is rolling out a $12 billion bailout plan to aid the farmers that have been hurt by its tariff faceoff with major trading partners including China, the world’s largest soy importer.

“They say in China there are two types of businesses – government-owned businesses and government-subsidized businesses. That’s tough to compete in southeast Missouri,” Smith says.

Prices have fallen to near-decade lows, shedding 20% since the Trump administration announced plans to penalize China for alleged intellectual-property theft and what the president considers unfair trade practices.

Soybeans are down 15% this year.

By Luke Turnbough of Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington

