College football programs need a “General Manager.” In the wake of the news of Urban Meyer being placed on administrative leave, I’d create a position that polices the program and that position is not evaluated on wins and losses.

Plus, follow up reaction to my interview with Ehren Earleywine…former Mizzou softball coach and current A.D. for Jefferson City public schools.

