Bass Pro Shops family developing historic SW Missouri mill into destination

A historic landmark in southwest Missouri’s Ozark is about to become a new attraction.

Conservationist and Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris purchased the 200-year-old Ozark Mill 25 years ago with hopes of redeveloping the structure into something the public would enjoy.

The mill is located on the banks of the Finley River near Downtown Ozark.

Morris and his daughter, Megan Morris, are spearheading the redevelopment which they say will become the new Finley Farms.

“We have been working on this and dreaming on this project for a while now,” said Megan Morris.

She says the project is much bigger than most people expected it to be. The farm will include a restored working grain mill, a farm, a chapel, a grill and a full-service restaurant.

“I think a lot of people could envision that we were going to do a restaurant here in the mill, but it is much bigger than that, said Megan Morris. “And we’re really excited today to be able to share some of those other exciting components of the property.”

Morris said there is a reason they chose to call the new development “Ozarks Finley Farms”.

“So, Finley Farms is the name that we chose for the entire development because this is more than just one structure here,” Morris said. “We hope that Finley Farms becomes a gathering place for the entire community where we can get people to slow down and connect and enjoy the Finley River and the other beautiful aspects of what we’re doing down here.”

Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers thinks the project will help the community prosper. “The vision has expanded greatly, and it’s just great to work with the Morris family and Megan Morris and her vision is so large and so unique and so creative,” said Childers. It certainly will have a significant economic impact. It’s a game changer for us.”

Missourinet media partner KOLR-TV contributed this report