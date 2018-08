Harrison Bader had three hits and Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking pinch single in the sixth inning to give the Cardinals a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Luke Weaver allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings before manager Mike Shildt turned the game over to the bullpen. Daniel Poncedeleon followed with 2 1/3 scoreless innings, and Austin Gomber, Dakota Hudson, Jordan Hicksand Mike Mayers closed it out. Gomber picked up his first win.