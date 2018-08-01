O’Hearn homers in Royals debut to help top Sox

Missourinet

Ryan O’Hearn hit a two-run homer in his major league debut as the Royals defeated the White Sox 4-2 in Chicago.  Brett Phillips also hit a two-run homer in his second game with KC after being acquired in a trade with Milwaukee.  Danny Duffy pitched five-and-two-thirds scoreless innings to earn the victory.

>>Junis Starts Tonight For Royals

Jakob Junis  will start tonight for the Royals as they continue their three-game series with the White Sox in Chicago.  Junis is 0-and-8 in 10 starts since a May 18th victory.  Dylan Covey is the White Sox probable.