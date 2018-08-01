Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-1-2018

Top Stories: Northbound I-35 in Kansas City was closed for hours yesterday afternoon and evening because of a massive fire on a truck carrying hay. Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation were called in to examine the bridge where the blaze occurred before it could reopen. And a downtown building in mid-Missouri’s Jefferson City will be demolished after it partially collapsed in June. KMIZ reports there’s no timeline for demolition, but city managers say the process will be tricky because there’s no space between downtown buildings

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

