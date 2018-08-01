First shipment leaves southeast Missouri aluminum plant

The first truck has rolled out at the recently-established Magnitude 7 Metals aluminum smelter in southeast Missouri’s Marston. The company took over the site of the former Noranda aluminum factory in New Madrid County.

Magnitude 7 currently employs 345 workers and the number could increase to nearly 470 by September.

The first shipment was carrying 45,000 pounds of aluminum. State Representative Don Rone, R-Portageville, was there as the shipment was made.

Story provided by Missourinet affiliate KZIM in Cape Girardeau

