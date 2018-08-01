Carpenter hits lead off homer, but Cards fall to Rox

Jack Flaherty was outdueled by Jon Gray as the Cardinals lost 6-3 to the Rockies at Busch Stadium. Flaherty gave up four runs while pitching into the sixth to take the loss. Matt Carpenter homered and drove in two for St. Louis. The Cards had just four hits in defeat. Carpenter’s 22nd career leadoff home run surpassed former Cardinals great Lou Brock for most leadoff homers in franchise history.

>>Cardinals Host Rockies Again Tonight

The Cardinals and Rockies play the third of their four-game series at Busch Stadium tonight. Luke Weaver takes the mound for St. Louis, while Colorado counters with Kyle Freeland. The Cards are 54-and-53, four-and-a-half games out of the second NL wild card spot.

>>Cards Deal Pham To Rays

The Cardinals are saying goodbye to outfielder Tommy Pham. The 30-year-old was traded to Tampa Bay before yesterday’s non-waiver deadline. St. Louis got three minor leaguers in return, including two pitchers. Pham hit .248 with 14 home runs for the Cardinals this year.

>>Cardinals’ Martinez, Gregerson To DL

Two Cardinals pitchers are back on the disabled list. Starter Carlos Martinez is on the 10-day DL with a strained right shoulder, while reliever Luke Gregerson is on the DL for the third time this season with a shoulder impingement. He may not pitch again this season.