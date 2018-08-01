Bill Pollock Show–Ehren Earleywine dusts himself off and comes out swinging after #Mizzou firing (PODCAST)

Ehren Earleywine is ready to deal with parents on the high school level. He says it was parents on the college level that helped lead to his demise. Listen as the former Mizzou softball coach opens up about his coaching career and his next career move.

Quick sidenote: About nine years ago, Ehren agreed to have me try to hit off his best pitcher Chelsea Thomas. He mentions this in the podcast today. If you’d like to watch a middle-aged fool try to hit a college pitcher, click here and go to the 4:45 mark.

