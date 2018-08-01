Missourinet

Big offense backs Junis for his first win since May

Alex Gordon homered, doubled and drove in four runs as the Royals drubbed the White Sox 10-5 in Chicago.  Jakob Junis pitched into the sixth, ending an eight-game losing streak to earn his first victory since May 18th.  Brett Phillips had two hits, including a RBI single in KC’s five-run fifth.

Chicago starter Dylan Covey failed to make it through the fifth, allowing seven runs to take the loss.  Yoan Moncada homered in defeat, but made a costly error in the fifth.  Leury Garcia drove in three Chicago runs.  The White Sox have lost six-of-seven.