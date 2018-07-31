Ozuna wins it for Cardinals as Martinez exits with another injury

Marcell Ozuna hit a walk-off solo home run in the 10th inning as the Cardinals rallied to beat the Rockies 5-4 at Busch Stadium. The Cards trailed 4-0 in the fifth before fighting back. Nolan Arenado belted a grand slam in the fifth for Colorado. Jedd Gyorko also homered and Dakota Hudson picked up the win in relief.



The Cardinals have won three-of-four.

>>Martinez Leaves With Injury

The Cardinals won the game but lost starting pitcher Carlos Martinez again. The righty left the game in the fifth inning with a shoulder strain. It was his first start since a trip to the DL with an oblique strain. Martinez struck out nine batters without giving up a run before exiting.

>>Cardinals Continue With Rockies

The Cardinals continue their series with the Rockies tonight at Busch Stadium. Jack Flaherty will take the ball for the Cards. Colorado counters with Jon Gray. The Cardinals are seven-and-a-half games out of first place in the NL Central at 54-and-52.