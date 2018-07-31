Missourinet

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-31-2018

Top Stories: An endangered person advisory continues for four-year-old Grayson Darnell who was taken from her custodial grandparents’ home in western Missouri’s Warsaw Sunday by her non-custodial mother.   A witness says she may have seen the two yesterday in mid-Missouri’s Russellville.  And a Boonville woman in mid-Missouri has admitted to stealing more than 18-thousand dollars from a union representing Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital employees.  Victoria Sharp pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud this month, admitting she forged paychecks for herself over two years.