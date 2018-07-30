Royals drop three-of-four to Yankees

J.A. Happ worked six strong innings in his Yankees debut as they held off the Royals 6-3 in New York. Happ allowed just three hits, a walk, and one run to pick up the win. Salvador Perez homered in the fourth straight game for Kansas City. Hunter Dozier and Rosell Herrera also went deep and Burch Smith surrendered five runs across four innings to take the loss. The Royals have dropped four-of-five.

>>Royals Off Tonight

The Royals get today off before continuing their road trip tomorrow. The Royals travel to face the White Sox. Danny Duffy will take the mound. The Royals visit the Twins on Friday.