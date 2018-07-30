Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-30-2018

Missourinet

Top Stories:  Lee’s Summit Police near Kansas City have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 28-year-old Joshua Haley, a resident of O’Fallon near St. Louis.  Haley, who suffers from schizophrenia and seizures and requires medication which he does not have with him went missing last evening.  And friends of a man who was killed while delivering a pizza on the Fourth of July in St. Louis are holding a fundraiser tonight.  Dave Matthews died in a hospital four days after police say a gunman opened fire on him.

 