Missing 4-year-old believed to be with non-custodial mother

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department in western Missouri issued an endangered person alert for four-year-old Grayson Darnell. He was last seen around 3 AM Sunday.

Grayson weighs 60 lbs. and has brown hair, brown eyes and a surgical scar on his lip. He was last seen wearing a light gray and black Star Wars hooded sweatshirt and blue and green plaid shorts.

Police believe Grayson is with Julie Darnell, his non-custodial parent. She reportedly entered his custodial grandparent’s home, took Grayson and left.

Julie is bipolar with drug-induced schizophrenia and is believed to be using methamphetamines. She’s a white female, age 36, height 5 feet 2 inches, 125 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes.

The two were last seen in western Missouri’s Warsaw. If you see them or know anything, you are asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s department at 660-438-9555.