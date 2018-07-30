Defensive miscue leads to Cardinals loss

The Cubs avoided being swept with a 5-2 win over the Cardinals in the conclusion of their three-game series at Busch Stadium. Ben Zobrist was 4-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored, while Anthony Rizzo also had a solo blast. Kyle Hendricks was able to settle down after allowing a two-run homer to Marcel Ozuna in the opening frame. Hendricks didn’t allow another run through seven innings with eight total strikeouts to earn the victory. John Gant was tagged with the loss.

Only two of the five runs allowed were earned after an error by second baseman Yairo Munoz. Zobrist hit a two-out double to put runners on second and third but a charging Munoz bobbled Jason Heyward’s grounder, allowing Rizzo to score. Javier Baez followed with a two-run double.

>>Cardinals Host Rockies

The Cardinals continue their homestand today as they host the Rockies. Carlos Martinez is on the mound for St. Louis, while Colorado counters with Tyler Anderson. St. Louis sits eight games out of first place in the NL Central at 53-and-52.

>>Cardinals Shake Up Roster

The Cardinals made a few moves to shake up the roster over the weekend. The Cards designated Greg Holland for assignment on Friday and traded right-hander Sam Tuivailala to the Mariners. Holland is gone just months after signing a one-year, 14-million-dollar deal with the Cards. The club also traded first baseman Luke Voit to the Yankees on Saturday for relievers Chasen Shreve [and Giovanny Gallegos.